Spox: Iran hopes to develop ties with EU

Tehran, Dec 2, IRNA - Iran says it hopes that relations with Europe are further developed as former European foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini officially left her post. 

“As we express gratitude for logical and balanced positions of Federica Mogherini in interaction with Iran and congratulate Josepp Borrell for replacing her, we hope that our relations with the European Union is developed and multilateralism and rule of law are enhanced in international affairs,” tweeted Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Monday. 

Spanish politician Borrell took over Mogherini’s role on December 1 as EU foreign policy chief.

