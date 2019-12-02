Yemen's issue has many hidden layers: Parl. speaker

“The other party should know that problems can’t be solved through using force, especially because the issue of Yemen has many hidden layers and first there must be a ceasefire and then we’ll move towards other issues,” said Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Monday in a meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Yousef Bin Alawi in Tehran.

He mentioned that regional countries need to sit down for talks to resolve their issues through dialogue.

Larijani praised Oman’s role in creating peace and stability in the Persian Gulf region.

He added that regional countries need to seize the opportunity to bring peace as many Iran is the base of peace that has invited countries to calm and Iran’s Hormuz Peace Endeavor shows how sincere the country is in this regard.

The Iranian parliament speaker noted that sanctioning a country that seeks peace is not a good idea, adding that the US efforts to bring Iran’s oil sales to zero have been futile.

9218**2050

