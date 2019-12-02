Italy shares in setting up Anahita Temple Archaeology Exhibition

On the sideline of the inauguration ceremony, the director of the Anahita National Center Geravand said in an interview with IRNA that in concurrent with the 88th anniversary of the national registration of the Anahita Temple in the country's national list, a photo exhibition titled 'Half Century of Anahita Temple and commemoration of archaeologists such as Seyfollah Kambakhshfar, Azarnoush, Kabiri and others' have been launched.

He added that the exhibition, in the form of 35 frame chassis, has been exhibiting archaeological activities since 1969

He explained that the exhibition is underway in collaboration with Sapienza University of Rome, Italy and is expected to be exhibited in the future for Sapienza University students.

Gravand also said that these old images were in the Cultural Heritage archive and that people were eager to see them.

The director of the Anahita National Center referred to the presence of Italian archaeologists and the preparation of archaeological documentation and studies in the monument, adding that a trilateral cooperation agreement with the center, the Cultural Heritage Department and the Sapienza University has been concluded.

