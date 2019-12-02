Beijing, Tehran reach broad consensus under JCPOA

"The US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and maximum pressure on Iran led to the continued tension that risks the total collapse of the agreement," Chunying said addressing the Regular Press Conference on Monday.

"Under such circumstances, Vice Foreign Minister Ma and Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi held consultations in Beijing on December 1," she added.

She noted that they exchanged in-depth views on such issues as the Iranian nuclear situation and the implementation of the JCPOA and reached a broad consensus."

"The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation, continue to work for the full and effective implementation of the deal, uphold the international order based on international law, stay committed to the political and diplomatic resolution, and uphold regional and international peace and stability," Chinese diplomat reiterated.

"The two sides will implement the consensus between our heads of state, continue to cement political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, enrich our comprehensive strategic partnership to benefit the two countries and peoples," Chunying said adding, "China and Iran are comprehensive strategic partners."

"As the Iranian nuclear issue is an important part of China-Iran strategic cooperation, the two sides will continue to work to uphold the JCPOA."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has ordered gas to be injected into 1,044 centrifuges rising the country's enrichment level to near 9,500 Sus which is very close to the time before the nuclear deal.

During the last stages, Iran first surpassed the 300 kg cap on enriched uranium, then the enrichment level rose past 3.67% to 4.5%.

The third stage pushed Iran towards nuclear research and development and now the fourth phase is taking the country to Fordow nuclear site that has been named after Martyr Masoud Ali Mohammadi, a nuclear scientist who was assassinated in Tehran in January 2010.

Under the JCPOA, enrichment at Fordow nuclear site was supposed to be stopped for 14 years. "Inaction by the European parties has made us move towards Fordow only after 3 years," said Behrouz Kamalvandi, Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) Spokesman.

The Europeans' actions can’t prevent Iran from moving in this direction that could not have a happy ending for the western states as warned by Iran's Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad who said that Iran could finally pull out of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

