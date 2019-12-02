Dec 2, 2019, 8:04 PM
Brazil hosting Kurdestan customs, traditions exhibit

Sanandaj, Dec 2, IRNA – Exhibition of paintings by Kordestani children and young adults featuring the Iranian province's culture, customs and traditions will be held in Brasilia for two weeks.

Painting instructor of the children and young adults told IRNA that the exhibition displays paintings by 31 children and young adults from Kordestan and 30 illustrations by her.

Negin Vakili, a noted illustrator from Kordestan province, added that various techniques are used in the paintings drawn by children aged 5-14.

Earlier, the exhibition was slated to be held for one week but it was extended for another week because it was well-received by the Brazilians.

Well-reception by the Brazilian people and painters give the incentive to organize similar events in the future, she asked.

