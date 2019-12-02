UAE pays $30,000 for burning torching Iran's consulate in Najaf

Speaking at a political round-table in al-Mayadin television on Sunday night and while referring to the UAE's role in setting ablaze the Iranian consulate in Najaf, Hassan Salman stated that the UAE embassy in Baghdad had spent $30,000 to arson the Iranian consulate.

He blamed the group of the former governor of Najaf Adnan al-Zarafi, as well as outlaw Yameni, Shirazi and Serkhi currents for setting on fire the Iranian consulate in Najaf, adding that the man who took money from the UAE had taken part of it and distributed the rest among other groups involved in the burning of the Iranian consulate.

The United Arab Emirates has been one of the most important Arab countries that have provoked the protests since the beginning of social protests from the first of October and resorting to violence.

Some Iraqi and regional security and media sources and evidence suggest part of the incitement of virtual networks to incite social protests in Iraq are directed from the United Arab Emirates.

Iraqi security sources also reported a while ago the detention of an Emirati intelligence team in Baghdad that its members were Lebanese and Iraqi nationals, whose responsibility was to incite Iraqi youth to clash with security forces in Tahrir Square in Baghdad.

