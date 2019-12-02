Western prescription for regional security new colonial style: Defense minister

He made the remarks in reaction to meddlesome statements by a European defense official during Manama Conference, recommending westerners to think about the brain death of their security institutes.

Former colonialists which used to exercise totalitarianism in the region for over a century and left it after they faced resistance, once again are nurturing ambition of returning to the region and planning to seek shares from the milking cow Trump introduces, but they should know that the regional nations are informed and will never forget their tyranny and plunder.

"No doubt that US software and hardware power is declining, but this does not mean that the region is seeking to replace arrogance powers with the others," he said.

HE further noted that it's better for the French defense minister to think about the number of the French people joining Daesh as well as the role they played in Syria and Iraq instead of making provocative remarks and say what positive role they assumed in fighting Takfiri terrorists in Iraq and Syria?

He also recalled that Takfiri terrorists were defeated in the region by the Iraqi and Syrian armed forces with the help of Iran and Russia while the western states, including the US, did nothing but managing the groups in line with their interests.

