Regional coalitions in absence of aliens to successfully guarantee security: SNSC

Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah in Tehran.

The state that never honors its commitments regarding Iran or other states is unreliable, he said.

A number of countries contribute to insecurity as well as tension in the region and bring unrest through spreading terrorism along with breaking out various wars, he said noting the states merely pursue their interests by taking advantage of the regional situation.

Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, for his part, expressed satisfaction over expansion of bilateral relations in regional and international issues.

He went on to say that regional tension will not be to the benefit of Persian Gulf littoral states and it should be seriously prevented.

He said both sides' stances on regional and international developments are identical adding that the brotherly relations between the two sides could be further promoted in political, economic and commercial issues.

Lasting regional security could be achieved through collective agreement and resolving the disputes, Omani top diplomat underlined.

He voiced his country's readiness to defuse the existing tensions and pave the path for holding constructive talks.

