Iran, Pakistan to develop transportation ties

Speaking to IRNA, Ayoub Kord referred to the fact that Sistan-Balouchestan with various capacities have provided suitable ground in transportation and transit fields for regional countries, especially Pakistan.

He added that during the joint meeting between Sistan-Balouchestan and Baluchistan provinces, both sides discussed six-month and one-year visa issuance for Iranian drivers and facilitating reconstruction of Quetta-Taftan road.

Both sides also stressed the possibility for the commuting of trucks carrying Iranian merchandise to all destinations in Pakistan and discharging goods at the same spot as for the Pakistani fleet in Iran.

He went on to say that with regard to implementation of the TIR Convention, Iran will follow up on the implementation of CMR Convention by Pakistani officials.

Referring to the importance of giving services to Pakistani pilgrims and also other tourists, he said both countries agreed to launch a railway to transfer some of the passengers from road transpiration to the railway system.

