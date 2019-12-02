Ambassador in UK does not threaten anyone

"The allegations against the ambassador of Iran to the UK issued by the Reporters Sans Frontiere (RSF) and carried by some Western media are categorically false and rejected, Iranian mission wrote in its official Twitter account.

"Ambassador Baeidinejad has never threatened anyone, let alone any journalist," it added

"Merely stating that some self-exiled Iranians, who may or may not be employed as journalists by foreign-backed networks, are activists working to undermine the system of government in their homeland, is not a threat: it is a fact."

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish