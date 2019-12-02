Ignorance main cause of spread of AIDS in Pakistan

HIV is recognized as a health concern in Pakistan with the number of cases growing. The HIV infection can lead to AIDS that may become a major health issue.

Experts say that continuous disregard of the disease and precautionary measures have brought AIDS to Pakistan’s doorstep.

Pakistan lacks data on deaths from the infectious diseases, but worldwide, HIV/AIDS remains the leading life taker.

This year, the World AIDS Day is really important for Pakistan after the discovery of a number of HIV/AIDS cases in the town of southern Sindh province.

Poverty and ignorance are contributing factors to spread of HIV/AIDS in Pakistan.

According to National AIDS Control Program (NACP) AIDS disease is getting alarming day by day and according to an estimate approximately 165,000 patients are suffering from HIV virus in Pakistan. On average 22,000 patients suffer from HIV annually in Pakistan.

Pakistan is the only country in the world where 900 children are affected with HIV.

The number could be worse as many people even do not know if they are infected or not because of the prevailing ignorance accounted for the causes of the disease.

Officials say that the majority of cases go unreported due to social taboos about sex and victims’ fears of discrimination. The other reason for all the cases not being reported is that HIV is a disease either not systematically tested for or reported in the routine surveillance system.

The government with the support of international organizations is fully committed to provide preventive and medical facilities to patients suffering from HIV virus. Patients hesitate to register themselves with NACP but due to continuous efforts we have seen increase of registered people with NACP from 4,500 in 2013 to 36,902 in 2019.

Despite efforts by NACP to indulge in implementing evidence-based, targeted prevention interventions among key population groups, new infections have increased in the recent years.

Quacks, that use infected tools to perform procedures is also causing the spread of Aids in Pakistan. Media and rights activists have been pressing upon the government to take strict action against these people which are playing with the lives of the poor people.

Reports say the reuse of syringes by quacks appears to be the leading cause behind the recent wave of HIV-positive cases in Larkana area of Pakistan.

Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho informed the Parliament that a quack impersonating as a doctor by used syringes in Larkana district caused HIV infection in 15 children.

Experts say there is a dire need to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS in Pakistan and it is time the disease is tackled so that a new generation remains safe from the infectious catastrophe.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish