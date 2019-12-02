Iranian cartoonist ranks 1st in Belgium festival

According to its official website, the main theme of the event is ‘From bovine to handbag, from ox to leather pants, from cow to elegant shoe’.

In adults' category, Ali Ghanaat, Jamal Rahmati and Alieh Mazaheri ranked 1st to 3rd.

Artists from Belgium, Poland and Brazil received other rankings.

Piryani stood on the first place in 'Olense Kartoenale' for the second consecutive year.

The event was held with the attendance of 380 cartoonists from 52 countries.

