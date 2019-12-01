Iran draws against Slovakia in Mashad int'l tournament

The Iranian futsal team drew five-five against its Slovak rival in trilateral international futsal tournament that is being held in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

Iran will play against Belarus on Tuesday.

Iran’s futsal team’ coach Mohammad Nazemosharia said on Sunday that he could detect team’s faults and positive points during the match.

Slovakia’s national futsal team said that Iran is one of the championship candidates in Asian games.

