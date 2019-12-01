Dec 1, 2019, 11:56 PM
Journalist ID: 2078
News Code: 83576772
0 Persons

Tags

Iran draws against Slovakia in Mashad int'l tournament

Iran draws against Slovakia in Mashad int'l tournament

Mashad, Dec 1, IRNA - Iran’s national men’s futsal team drew against Slovakia during the international tournament in Mashad. 

The Iranian futsal team drew five-five against its Slovak rival in trilateral international futsal tournament that is being held in the northeastern city of Mashhad. 

Iran will play against Belarus on Tuesday. 

Iran’s futsal team’ coach Mohammad Nazemosharia said on Sunday that he could detect team’s faults and positive points during the match. 

Slovakia’s national futsal team said that Iran is one of the championship candidates in Asian games.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 16 =