Iran METAFO 2019 showcases capabilities of 14 Knowledge-based firms

The 16th International Metallurgy Exhibition (Steel, Mining, Forging and Machining, Molding, and Casting), Iran METAFO 2019, is underway since Friday and it will continue until Monday at the permanent exhibition venue in Tehran.

In this exhibition, the knowledge-based companies with the facilities provided by the National Innovation Fund have been able to offer their products and services in the form of the pavilion of knowledge-based companies.

In this pavilion "Jahan Sanat Kermanshah" manufacturer of rolling mill machinery and equipment, "Isfahan Industrial Naqsh Parash Company" with high strain rate hot rolling machine, "Razi Metallurgical Research Center" manufacturer of standard specimens for calibration device calibration, "Grook Engineering Design” manufacturer of Cold and Heat Pressure chamber at 20 degrees per minute (adjustable shock), Saffat Energy Manufacturing Company manufacturer and reconstruction of Industrial bearings and power plants by centrifuge method were present.

