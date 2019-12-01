Iranian shipping playing important role in reviving maritime Silk Road

Ramezan Parvaz in a meeting of managing director of Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) with the Chamber of Commerce of Iranians residing in Shanghai noted the capacities of cooperation between Iran and China in the form of “One Belt - One Road” and marine Silk Road and stated that the great importance that the Chinese government has attached to the plan has provided proper opportunities for strengthening the partnerships.

In this meeting, Modarres Khiabani, the Director-General of IRISL, also described the activities and planning to facilitate container and bulk transportation and stressed on solving the problems and obstacles in China and to provide practical solutions to the problems of businessmen.

Head of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce residing in East China, Hossein Nejad Safari, also appreciated the efforts and services of the managers and personnel of IRISL to provide the merchants and members of the Chamber of Commerce with services and also provided suggestions on resolving businessmen problems in Chinese ports and shipping between Iran and China in the current situation.

At the end of the meeting, the businessmen and members of the meeting also discussed how to further cooperate and interact with the Islamic Republic of Iran's shipping with the aim of removing existing barriers.

