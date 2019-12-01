Dec 1, 2019, 5:28 PM
Iran's active participation in Kazakhstan's diplomatic charity market

Tehran, Dec 1, IRNA - The twelfth diplomatic charity market in Nursultan (formerly Astana), the capital of Kazakhstan, was attended by 53 diplomatic missions, including the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and several international cultural centers residing in the country.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has a significant presence in this market as previous years and the booth of the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the active booths in this market which was widely welcomed by the participants.

Crafts, nuts, traditional pastries, and Iranian national dishes were on display at Iran’s booth.

Proceeds from this market will be used to help specific patients, the needy, and low-income people.

The market is held every year before the New Year, at the initiative of the Wives of Resident Ambassadors Association in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

