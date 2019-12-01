Iran's active participation in Kazakhstan's diplomatic charity market

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has a significant presence in this market as previous years and the booth of the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the active booths in this market which was widely welcomed by the participants.

Crafts, nuts, traditional pastries, and Iranian national dishes were on display at Iran’s booth.

Proceeds from this market will be used to help specific patients, the needy, and low-income people.

The market is held every year before the New Year, at the initiative of the Wives of Resident Ambassadors Association in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

