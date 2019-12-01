Chalus, unique perspective of beautiful road to northern Iran

Officially called Road 59, Chalus Road is one of the most important routes to Caspian Sea, which is why sometimes during vacations the road is site of hours-long heavy traffic.
Yaqut al-Hamawi (1179–1229), the Muslim geographer and historian, talks about "Shalus" village (Arabicized of Chalus). The village was a small one until 1930.
In 1928, the parliament of Iran passed a law and the Ministry of Public Interests got the duty to make some roads, one of which was Chalus Road. The road has been called the fourth beautiful road in the world.
Seven Brothers, Hezaar Cham, Chalus River, numerous consecutive tunnels, many villages, and Valasht Lake are among the attractions of the road.
