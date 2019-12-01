Larijani: Iran always ready for solving issues with US

He made the remark in a press conference with domestic and foreign media correspondents here on Sunday.

In response to the US media CBS reporter's question over the existence of any practical solution for breaking the dead-end between Iran and the US, Larijani said there has always been a political will for solving such issues and there is no dead-end.

The main point is that they have to understand that the maximum pressure policy is a failed method which should be altered, he said.

Larijani also said: "We have not closed the doors but Americans should understand that it is not the right way."

Commenting on recent accidents in Iraq and Iran's concerns, he said with the presence of Iraq's Grand Cleric Ayatollah Ali Sistani, Iran will have no concerns since he is aware of the various dimensions of the issue.

He also rejected the impact of developments in Iraq on Iran, saying Iran considers Iraq as our ally.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Larijani referred to European parliament's criticisms against Iran, saying they have always been exposed to lobbies.

He noted that Europeans are not fair in some issues.

He said Iran has differences with them but that path of negotiations is still open between Iranian lawmakers and the European parliament.

In response to IRNA about the JCPOA and the role of Europeans in it, Larijani said Europeans never said they do not want to comply with their commitments but say they are not able to do so.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish