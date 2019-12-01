Parliament hopefuls can register with Governors' Offices

Registration of hopefuls for the 11th Majlis election and by-election of the Assembly of Experts kicked off on December 1st, and will continue until December 7th nationwide.”

The parliamentary elections will be held on February 21, 2020.

The candidates need to pass the screening process by the Guardian Council before they can run for a seat in the parliament.

Majlis, also known as the Islamic Consultative Assembly, is made up of 290 parliamentarians elected from 207 constituencies.

