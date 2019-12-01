Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 1

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran eyes initiation of INSTEX as more states join trade vehicle

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed hope that a recent decision by six European countries to join the INSTEX would lead to further operationalization of the European financial mechanism for Iranian trade.

- Two-day IranGrain Conference to kick off in Tehran tomorrow

The IranGrain Conference 2019 (IranGrain) will be held in Tehran on December 2-3, said the head of Iran-Switzerland Chamber of Commerce on Saturday.

- World bodies must break silence on US sanctions: Minister

International organizations need to speak out about Washington’s economic sanctions that target Iran’s food and medicine on top of the economy, an Iranian minister has said, warning of the adverse consequences of the embargoes.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Navy: Production of Jask cruise missile begins

Iran’s Navy on Saturday announced the mass production of the indigenously-designed and submarine-launched "Jask” cruise missile as it unveiled a handful of other military projects and technological achievements.

- Syrian troops repel terrorist attack in Idlib

The Syrian Army has repelled an attack by terrorists from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front, in the east of Idlib province, Syrian media reported.

- Iran runner-up in Slovenia Int’l Karate Tournament

Iranian karate team has ranked second in Ljubljana Open 2019- International Karate Tournament held in Slovenia.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Turkey picked as guest of honor at Tehran Intl. Book Fair

Iran has selected Turkey as the guest of honor at the 33rd edition of the Tehran International Book Fair.

- Esteghlal left frustrated as IPL tie with Sepahan ends in stalemate

Esteghlal football team missed the chance to go top of Iran Professional League (IPL) following a late draw against Sepahan in Isfahan.

- Intelligence Ministry says arsonists backed by Iran International TV arrested

The Intelligence Ministry says it has arrested those who implemented the Iran International TV’s order to set fire to public and private property in different Iranian provinces.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran Stocks Enjoy Strong Start

The main gauge of Tehran Stock Exchange climbed more than 1% on Saturday to register its biggest rally in a month (since Oct. 30). TEDPIX gained 3,357 points to close trading at 314,587.8.

- Review JCPOA meeting’s agenda in China

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi who has traveled to Beijing is set to hold a session with top Chinese diplomats on Sunday to discuss the agenda for the upcoming meeting of the 2015 nuclear deal's Joint Commission.

- Election Registrations Begin

Enrolment for the 11th round of parliamentary and Assembly of Experts’ midterm elections begins on Sunday and wraps up on Dec. 7 across the country.

