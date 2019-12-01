Dec 1, 2019, 7:51 AM
Iran's heavyweight karateka goes into Madrid Karate 1 League finals

Tehran, Dec 1, IRNA - Iran’s heavyweight karateka Sajjad Ganjadeh made his way into the finals at Karate 1 League in Madrid. 

Ganjzadeh defeated his Chilean rival to face French karateka in the finals on Sunday. 

2019 Karate 1 Premier League is being held in the Spanish capital Madrid on November 29-December 1.

