Iran's heavyweight karateka goes into Madrid Karate 1 League finals

Ganjzadeh defeated his Chilean rival to face French karateka in the finals on Sunday.
2019 Karate 1 Premier League is being held in the Spanish capital Madrid on November 29-December 1.
Tehran, Dec 1, IRNA - Iran’s heavyweight karateka Sajjad Ganjadeh made his way into the finals at Karate 1 League in Madrid.
