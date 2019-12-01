Ukraine welcomes UNESCO decision to enlist Yazd as World Heritage site

Ukrainian ambassador to Iran welcomed the UNESCO decision to recognize Yazd as World Heritage site on Saturday.

Ukrainian Envoy to Iran Sergey Burdilyak said on Saturday that Yazd historical texture has remained intact, welcoming UNESCO decision to enlist it as World Heritage site.

He mentioned that Yazd and Ukrainian city of Lviv are about to sign a sisterhood agreement in a bid to enhance their cultural relations.

Yazd’s Governor General Gholam Ali Sefid suggested that direct flights be established between the Iranian central city and Ukraine.

Yazd, the city of wind catchers, was recently inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List on July 9th, 2017. The 41st World Heritage Committee session was held in Krakow, Poland and during the session, the Committee considered the inscription of new sites on UNESCO World Heritage List. Yazd was the first city in Iran nominated for registration as a World Heritage Site.

