Ahmad Bazri in the 86kg was defeated 3-1 against a Russian rival in the finals on Saturday.

Mohammad Hossein Mohammadian in 97kg won bronze defeating Russian rival 11-0.

The two-day competition of Alrosa Cup is also known as Absolute Cup Ivan Yariguin.

The competition was held in Moscow on November 29-30.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish