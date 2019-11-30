China becoming new destination for export of Iran's handicrafts

On the sidelines of a meeting of Ministers of Ancient Civilizations underway in China, an exhibition of Fars handicrafts was held, in which Mosayyeb Amiri noted that the exhibition was held in cooperation with the Fars Province Handicrafts Cooperative and included handmade crafts, engravings, traditional jewelry, mosaic, copper, seven-color tiles and wooden artifacts.

This specialized exhibition is an opportunity to get acquainted with the Chinese people with the crafts and traditional arts of Fars province, especially the city of Shiraz, he said.

He added that currently most of the province's handicraft products are exported to the Persian Gulf littoral states and European countries and this exhibition is a great opportunity for the province's new handicraft destination.

Amiri said the exhibition was highly welcomed and said that he hoped China would soon become a suitable destination for handicraft exports.

On the sideline of this exhibition, Fars province's handicraft artists held numerous meetings with officials and artists in China.

The exhibition was opened by Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Moonesan.

