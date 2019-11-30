Iranian nation takes great step in demonstrating unity

"We must provide the ground for sustainable and stable security, by properly understanding and examining the developments and possible preparations of the armed forces," the top military official noted in a ceremony in Tehran on Saturday.

Major-General Baqeri stated that the events of recent days in the country were a conspiracy designed against the country after the events of January of 2017; and as the military aggression against "our country" became more and more difficult, the enemies of the Islamic Revolution and the people felt that by creating insecurity they can exploit the protests and the nation's problems in the country to undermine the authority of this nation.

Enemies were planning to seize an opportunity, such as implementing a fuel price correction plan, to take advantage of this opportunity and mount a wave of popular protests against the country's security, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces added.

Major General Bagheri added that the existence of economic problems in the society is an undeniable fact, but all the officials of the country are trying to solve the problems of our beloved people round the clock, with diligence, effort and movement on the path of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, but it's not a common thing a peaceful protest against a decision shifts quickly to an extremely violent behavior, destroying, killing, and harming people.

