Iran underscores need to establish Palestinian state with Quds as capital

At the meeting, the Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Iran, Reza Ghaebi, voiced concern over the humanitarian situation in the occupied territories stressing the need for a comprehensive and lasting solution to the crisis by the Israeli regime in violation of international law and war crimes in Palestine.

The official stressed that ending the occupation of Palestine and returning its people to their homeland and establishing an independent Palestinian land with Quds as capital should be part of a comprehensive solution.

Pointing out that the annual International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is an opportunity to renew our commitment to a comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, he added that the Islamic Republic of Iran fully supports the observance of this important day as an appropriate opportunity to reflect on the unfortunate situation of the occupation of Palestine which deprives its people of their fundamental rights, including the right to self-determination.

Ghaebi, while expressing deep concern about the disturbing situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the West Bank and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip due to siege and economic sanctions, widespread Israeli military aggression and demolition of schools and homes, called for immediate and unconditional removal of the illegal siege of the Gaza Strip and the freeing of all bases and crossings in the region, as well as the end of all procedures that amount to mass punishment.

