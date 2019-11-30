Iran ready for further engagement in One Belt, One Road initiative

Mounesan who is currently in Beijing at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart to attend Ancient Civilizations Summit told Chinese International Radio on Saturday that most of the countries attending the event were located on Silk Road which passed through Iran in ancient times. It was a major route for trade among the Asian and European states.

In addition to commercial issues, Silk Road helped forge communications among the nations and eased cultural exchanges, he said, noting that he is happy to see Chinese president is seeking to revive Silk Road through One Belt, One Road initiative.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he added that Iran has registered 24 artifacts on the UNESCO cultural heritage list, including Lut Desert and Hirkani forests.

Noting that some 34,000 to 35,000 works have been registered on the national heritage list with most of them waiting for the global heritage list, he said there are some 6,000 museums operating in the country.

Iran and China boast of ancient civilizations and played a crucial role in building human civilization, he said, adding that they also have numerous commonalities and the two nations are eager to get acquainted with each other's civilizations.

