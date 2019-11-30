VP says Iranian women owing progress to Islamic Revolution

Masoumeh Ebtekar met separately with the Foreign and Social Development Ministers of Thailand during a two-day visit to the country.

During the visit, the Vice President for Women and Family Affairs met with Thailand's Foreign Minister.

Referred to the centuries-long relationship between the two countries, Ebtekar called for the broadening of relations in the economic field, including tourism.

The vice president, meantime, said that the US' unilateral and cruel sanctions are an economic war against the Iranian nation and that unilateralism and imposition of personal will is a problem that could target any other country and cause insecurity in the international community.

Ebtekar noted that the progress of the Iranian women in various fields was the result of the Islamic Revolution.

Given the plans by the government this process would continue and the will of the Iranian nation and Iranian women would definitely overcome the problems of sanctions.

Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai‎ also blamed unilateralism for many problems in the eastern region, which has caused many damages to countries.

He called multilateralism a factor for greater cooperation between countries.

