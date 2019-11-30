18 Iranian convicts repatriated from Thailand

Most of these people were charged with drug trafficking and these convicts should serve their sentences in the country's prisons, Mahmood Abbasi said on Saturday.

Abbasi called the transfer of those convicts in support of the convicts' families and human rights issues as part of political and judicial agreements.

Head of Convicts Transfer Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran warned Iranian compatriots to respect the laws of other countries, especially the countries of Central and Eastern Asia, and to avoid committing crimes, especially drug trafficking, with heavy convictions and dreadful prisons awaiting them.

However, the formation of the Deputy Minister of Human Rights and International Affairs of the Ministry of Justice in the new government provided a favorable environment for expanding bilateral and multilateral legal and human rights cooperation between our country and other countries and provided facilities for our compatriots, the Justice Ministry official said.

But what matters most to us is crime prevention, and it is the task of some agencies, including the Department of Social Affairs and Crime Prevention, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism, the Ministry of Interior, law enforcement and Anti-Drug Headquarters and other relevant departments in alerting the travelers.

