Tabriz University cooperate with 200 universities across globe

Addressing a seminar of foreign students studying in the university, Mir Reza Majidi said some 800 years ago, a university named Rab'e Rashidi was set up in Tabriz which trained students in several live languages in the world and it was a type of job-generating university. University of Tabriz came into being in continuation of the same academic center.

Foreign students who had been admitted should remind that they have picked up University of Tabriz to continue higher studies, as it has a brilliant record in the field of producing science and technology, he said.

Concluding memoranda of understanding with over 200 universities around the world indicates the University of Tabriz is very serious in promoting its international standing.

Caretaker of Non-Iranian Students Bureau Reza Mohammadi said that some 300 foreign students from Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Nigeria, Azerbaijan and Turkey are currently studying in University of Tabriz.

