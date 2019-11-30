Reducing JCPOA commitments paves way for producing over 130 tons of heavy water

Mohammad Ebrahim Rezaei referred to the committee's visit to Arak heavy water site, saying that he was impressed by the Iranian experts' achievements in the field.

Khomein MP also elaborated on the achievements made in the Arak site, saying that Iran is the third country that has managed to produce Oxygen 18.

Under the JCPOA, Iran was allowed to keep reserves of heavy water below 130 tons of heavy water, he said, noting that after taking steps in scaling down commitments, Iran was able to both produce over 130 tons of heavy water and keep products inside the country.

8072**2050

