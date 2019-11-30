Nov 30, 2019, 5:40 PM
Senior cleric condemns Al Saud crimes in Yemen

Tehran, Nov 30, IRNA- Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought Ayatollah Mohsen Araki on Saturday strongly condemned the crimes of the Al Saud regime in Yemen.

Criticizing the regime for killing the oppressed Yemeni people, Ayatollah Mohsen Araki added that nowadays the Islamic states should be united as foes are posing threats to them.

Today different divisions, as well as groups, are being created in the realm of Islamic world and they regard themselves as legitimate, he pointed out.

There are various wars in the region such as the attacks launched against Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque, he said adding that the Zionists have no mercy on women, children and the elderly.

The top cleric called for standing up to the Zionist regime and backing up the oppressed people of Palestine.

