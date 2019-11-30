Iran to issue e-visa for Pakistani nationals

The Iranian embassy in Islamabad and its four consulates in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta will start the service from Sunday which would also help promote bilateral trade.

Talking to IRNA, DHM at the Iran Embassy Mohammad Sorkhabi said that the purpose of issuing electronic visas is to facilitate the movement of Pakistani citizens to various Iranian cities, to promote tourism, especially to speed up business between the two states.

Every year hundreds of thousands of Pakistani pilgrims travel to Iran for pilgrimage to holy sites in Mashhad and Qom.

Earlier Pakistan had also decided to provide a visa on arrival facility to the citizens of 48 countries, including Iran.

