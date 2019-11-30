Greek minister hails Athen's close ties with Tehran

Speaking in a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to Greece Ahmad Naderi, Hatzidakis referred to civilization commonalities, traditional and long-term relations between two countries.

Athens has had the closest relations with Tehran compared with other European states over the last few decades, he said, adding that Greece has been the voice of moderation in the European Union.

We cannot deny Iran’s magnificence and history, he said reiterating that Greece is ready for playing a positive and constructive role to pass problems in all fields.

Meanwhile, Naderi reminded good relations between the two countries.

He also elaborated on US unilateral and illegal withdrawal from Iran deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the imposition of economic terrorism against Iranians.

He referred to cooperation capacities in energy and environment fields and stressed the importance of holding talks and exchanging economic delegations and experiences with regard to solar power plants, using clean energy and managing water resources.

Earlier, Greek Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni underlined that cultural heritage is a common pivot between the two countries, and said the exchange of knowledge and experience could be the starting point for such cooperation.

He pointed out that the Greek government believes the dialogue between civilizations is not confrontation and conflict, so the two countries can work together as two ancient civilizations.

He also welcomed Iran's suggestions for strengthening and developing cultural cooperation between the two countries, saying that we will pursue these issues through the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.

