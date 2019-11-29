UK expresses concern over attack on Iran's consulate in Najaf

"I am also deeply concerned by attacks against Iranian consulates in Najaf and Karbala. Diplomatic premises must not be a target of violence," he said, as quoted by UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The UK repeats its call for a peaceful, political solution to the unrest in Iraq, with meaningful reforms that respond to protestors’ legitimate demands, he said.

Anti-government protesters stormed and set the Iranian consulate ablaze in the southern city of Najaf on Wednesday, drawing condemnation from Iraq's government, as the political turmoil continues to escalate.

