Nov 30, 2019, 1:10 AM
UK expresses concern over attack on Iran's consulate in Najaf

London, Nov 30, IRNA – Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in a statement on Friday expressed deep concern over attacks on Iran's consulates in Najaf and Karbala, holy cities in Iraq.

"I am also deeply concerned by attacks against Iranian consulates in Najaf and Karbala. Diplomatic premises must not be a target of violence," he said, as quoted by UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The UK repeats its call for a peaceful, political solution to the unrest in Iraq, with meaningful reforms that respond to protestors’ legitimate demands, he said.

Anti-government protesters stormed and set the Iranian consulate ablaze in the southern city of Najaf on Wednesday, drawing condemnation from Iraq's government, as the political turmoil continues to escalate.

