Cleric: Global Arrogance tries to turn protests into chaos

He also referred to supports provided by US diplomats, the MKO elements and monarchists, saying these riots were the result of two years systematic works with the Global Arrogance and it had been planned for winter but happened earlier.

Addressing the second sermon of Friday prayers, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Ali Akbari also pointed to the Palestinian Resistance groups’ missile attacks and those of Hezbollah, as well as Ansarullah's attack on Aramco installations and destroying the US spy drone in the Persian Gulf by Iran.

He referred to enemies’ miscalculations, and said Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei In his short message called for the solution of problems and supported legal structures, social consensus and national security.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ali Akbari urged people to change enemies’ threats to opportunity, adding that enemy wanted to reduce social capital and public trust and create rift between people and officials.

