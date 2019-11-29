Iran reviews tourism cooperation with Nakhchivan

According to the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Nakhichevan on Friday, the parties referred to the great commonalities between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and considered the tourism and mutual visits of the citizens of the two countries as a good basis for getting acquainted with each other and stressed on the need to provide more facilities.

During his remarks, the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran mentioned the existence of fascinating historical and cultural cities and centers in Iran and termed it as an advantage in the tourism sector.

Hosseini called nature and ecotourism, health tourism, religious and pilgrimage tourism, tourism in the desert and nature and travel on the seaside in the north and south of Iran are among the attractive areas of tourism in Iran that citizens of Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan can enjoy.

It was also noted that these capacities are available at a very reasonable price, which is attractive and competitive at present.

The head of the Tourism Committee of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic also referred to the region's tourism capacities and attractions, and it was agreed that cooperation in this area should be explored and pursued in the future.

