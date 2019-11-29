Greek Minister says cultural heritage, common value between Iran, Armenia

Making the remak during a meeting with Minister of Culture, Handicrafts and Tourism Ali Asghar Moonesan at the sideline of the ministerial meeting of the Ancient Civilizations Forum in Beijing on Friday, Mendoni referred to the richness of Iranian culture and as well as a memorandum of understanding between the two ministries on cultural preservation and called for extention of the manipulation of the agreement.

The official further pointed out that the Greek government believes dialogue between civilizations is not confrontation and conflict, so the two countries can work together as two ancient civilizations.

Greek Minister of Culture and Sports welcomed Iran's suggestions for strengthening and developing cultural cooperation between the two countries, saying that we will pursue these issues through the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.

Mendoni emphasized that Iran is a rich country in terms of culture, literature and history, and the Iranian carpet is a symbol of Iranian literature that is well-known throughout the world.

Ali Asghar Moonesan, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism of the Islamic Republic of Iran, for his part highlighted at the meeting that the meeting of ancient civilizations is a good opportunity to bring the two cultures closer together and get people to be acquainted with each other and tourism can help a lot.

Iranian minister pointed out that Iran and Greece are ancient civilizations and that there are many common themes for cooperation between the two countries and noted that two sides can establish museums in other countries like what Iran has with Spain and France to work and cooperate together.

