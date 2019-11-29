Int'l Printing Exhibition commences in Tehran with participation of 12 foreign countries

The 26th International Exhibition of Printing, Packaging and Related Machinery opened on Friday at the permanent venue of Tehran International Exhibitions, attended by officials from the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade and the heads of unions.

The exhibition is one of the largest exhibition events in the field of the printing industry in the Middle East, attended by hundreds of domestic and foreign companies.

At the 26th International Printing and Packaging Exhibition, there are more than 445 domestic and foreign exhibitors from Iran and 12 countries.

Foreign companies from Italy, Sweden, Germany, France, China, Turkey and South Korea have been present at the exhibition, offering the latest products and services alongside domestic companies.

