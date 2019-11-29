Iran starts building ME's largest gas storage tank

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the operations, Deputy Minister of Petroleum, Hassan Montazer Torbati explained the latest status of studies and operations of Iran's seven natural gas storage projects and said the executor for Shorijeh gas storage project via development, construction, operation (bot) has also been selected.

Stating that drilling the first appraisal well started in Golestan Qezel Tappeh reservoir, Hassan Montazer Torbati elaborated on the latest state of construction and development of Iran's new natural gas storage projects, adding that with the development of South Pars and the increase in the country's natural gas production capacity, the construction and exploitation of new projects of Iran's natural gas storage have been prioritized, Iran's National Gas Company reported on Friday.

Deputy Minister of Petroleum announced that the exploitation of new natural gas storage plans will increase the sustainability and resilience of Iran's gas transmission network, especially in the peak seasons of gas consumption, stating that now, 7 new projects of construction and development of natural gas storage in different provinces of the country is on the agenda of the National Iranian Gas Company.

The director general of the National Iranian Gas Company announced that drilling an appraisal well has already started with the installation of a drilling rig in the Qezel Tappeh area of ​​Golestan and underscored that the second phase of the project for the development of the Shorijeh gas storage tank is also under way, with the tender being announced for the selection of the contractor.

