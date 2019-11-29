VP underlines strengthening women's economi role in time of sanctions

She made the remark while she was meeting with the head of the parliamentary committee on women's affairs and members of the committee during her two-day visit to Thailand on Friday.

During the meeting, the Vice President for Women and Family Affairs pointed to the Islamic Republic of Iran's actions in the field of women, saying that the allocation of a 30% quota for the appointment of women managers and the participation of women in higher education in Iran were among the measures.

According to her, 56 percent of students in public universities are women, 27 percent of university faculty members and 37 percent of Iran's medical community are women.

Ebtekar also referred to government support for NGOs and their empowerment, noting that there are 2700 active NGOs in women's and family sphere.

The high ranking official further referred to the women's faction as well as the family faction in the Iranian Parliament.

Elsewhere Ebtekar pointed out sanctions, war and economic terrorism and highlighted that the United States has created many obstacles to Iran's economic development, and we are working through the sanctions era to build an opportunity to strengthen the role of women in the economy and strengthen their presence in the economy.

