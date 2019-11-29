Cultural interaction, good model to deal with challenges

The principle of dialogue and cultural interaction as heritage of civilizations and cultures of previous generations as a common heritage of humanity is a good model for responding to the challenges of today's world, Ali Asghar Moonesan went on to say.

Moonesan made the remarks on Friday at the inauguration ceremony of the Third International Conference of Ministers of Tourism of Countries with Old Civilization in Beijing.

He stated that paying attention to cultural and civilizational commonalities can serve the interests of countries. To bring them closer together, to bridge the gaps between them, he added, the world today more than anything else needs the cultures, empathy, discourse and cultural meetings that ancient societies have taken advantage of in the past.

The Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism of the Islamic Republic of Iran stressed that attention to cultural heritage is also a valid solution in this respect because as an important tool in linking today's generations - especially the youth - with their dignity and common identity, it plays an important role in bringing nations together.

Cultural heritage, in addition to helping restore shared cultural roots, also plays an important role in responding to present-day demands, including environmental protection and helping achieve sustainable development, and helps global peace and security.

Moonesan pointed out that Iranian civilization has a valuable share to play in the development of the important heritage of humanity, noting that this magnificent civilization, at the height of power and authority, has rejected obscene traditions such as slavery and power struggle and have respected throughout history the rights and culture of other nations.

