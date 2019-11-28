Iran becomes member of OPCW's executive council

During the conference held in The Hague, the Netherlands, Iran along with the Philippines, Pakistan and the UAE from the Asian group became a member the council for a two-year term from 2020 to 2022.

The aforementioned countries from the Asian group have been introduced to the conference of the member-states and the conference approved their membership.

This is while the US and its allies over the past months attempted to block Iran's membership in the council through exerting pressure on Asian group.

OPCW executive council has 41 members from five geographical groups and is considered executive pillar of the organization.

