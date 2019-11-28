55th meeting of Iran-Turkey Security Cooperation ancillary committee opens

The Iranian delegation is headed by governor of Khoy, West Azarbaijan, Mohammad Abedi who held talks with Governor General of Van Mohammad Amin Bilmez on Thursday.

During the meeting, Bilmez expressed pleasure over Iranian delegation's visit to Van, saying that such interactions are beneficial for the two countries' bilateral relations as well as ties between border cities.

Noting that Van province and Iran share 285 kilometers of borders, he said that ancillary committee's meeting dealt with all outstanding border issues.

Referring to growing ties between the two countries, Bilmez said that reciprocal visits will help promote bilateral relationships.

The two sides are to sign a protocol at the end of the talks on Friday.

