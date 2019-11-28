Iran, Pakistan boast of numerous commonalities

In a meeting with visiting Paksitani delegation in Zahedan on Thursday, Ahmad Ali Mohebati added that cultural and religious commonalities indicate solidarity and affection between the two neighboring states.

"Iranian people respect individuals such as Iqbal Lahouri and Mohammad Ali Jinah and other Pakistani figures, as the Pakistanis respect late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei," he said.

There are latent but significant capacities in Gwadar and Makran ports, discovering which can be beneficial both for the two nations and the entire world, he said, noting that investment in them as complementary to each other can benefit both Iran and Pakistan.

The aliens do not want Islamic states such as Iran and Pakistan make progress and are trying to create discord and insecurity, Mohebati said.

