Iran to attract 1.5 m. of Chinese tourists annually

Upon arrival in Beijing Airport late on Thursday, he said that he is in China at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart to take part in the International Conference of Ancient Civilizations.

China is considered among Iran's tourism target countries, as it has some 150 million outbound tourists each year, he said, noting that given the two countries' excellent ties, efforts should be made to promote tourism ties between Tehran and Beijing.

Noting that Iran's share from tourism market is meager, he added, "We have invited distinguished Chinese figures to Iran to play a significant role in attracting tourists," he said.

Last year, 52,800 Chinese tourists visited Iran and it is anticipated that the figure to hit one million in the near future.

