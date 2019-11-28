Attack on Iran's consulate in Najaf targets Iran-Iraq social ties : ISCI

Talking to IRNA late on Thursday, he added that the suspicious moves signify chronic actions aimed at destroying bilateral relations.

Expressing solidarity with the Iranian government and nation over the incident in Iran's consulate in Najaf, he said that such actions indicate the depth of their enmity over the two countries' solidarity and unity.

Strongly condemning the move, Ghamas noted that the enemies have not been sitting idle, as they are constantly attempting to sow seeds of discords between the two nations.

Noting that certain regional states do not believe in a strong, independent and influential Iraq, he adding that they have attempted to fuel unrest in Iraq to break down the country.

On the other hand, Israel considers Shias, especially those in Iraq as its implacable foe, he said, reiterating that Israel played a role in riots in Iraq.

Asked why the rioters attacked Iran's consulate in Najaf, he said that the two peoples welcomed each other with open arms during Arbaeen ceremony and Iraqi nation never carry out such actions.

