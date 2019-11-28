Najaf incident aimed to mar Tehran-Baghdad relations: Envoy

"There is no doubt that the goal behind setting fire to Iran's consulate in Najaf was marring friendly relations between the two Muslim and neighboring countries," he reiterated.

He pointed out that foreign agents in Iraq are unfortunately supported by the opponent networks to harm the two countries' good ties.

Iranian people should know that the actions are in no way approved by the Iraqi people, government and its officials, Masjedi said.

"Friendly times between the two Muslim and neighboring countries have angered certain regional states, as they spare no efforts to destroy these bilateral ties," he said.

Urging the Iranian people to exercise self-restraint, he said that actions by a small group cannot represent ideas of the Iraqi noble people, as they have on various occasions including Arbaeen ceremony revealed that they love the Iranian people and all pilgrims.

