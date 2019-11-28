Iran, China share numerous capacities in tourism industry: Minister

Addressing the meeting on Iran and China tourism, the visiting minister added that given the rate of economic exchanges and level of political ties between the two countries, tourism exchanges are also expected to further improve.

Describing tourism as a tool for peace, dialogue an peaceful interaction among the nations, he said that mankind in naturally inclined to forge communications with the others and tourism facilitates the issue.

"Iranian people are very interested to visit China and get familiar with its culture and that's for the same reason that the number of Iranians visiting China exceeds Chinese traveling to Iran," he said.

Mounesan further noted that his ministry has always tried to ease entrance of the Chinese visitors to Iran.

Last year, 52,800 Chinese tourists visited Iran and it is anticipated the figure hit one million in the very near future.

