Envoy: Norwegian companies interested in Iranian market

Ambassador Lars Nordrum made the remarks in a meeting with the Governor of Hormuzgan province, southern of Iran.

He said that Iran and Norway need to work hard to develop economic ties.

Nordrum said that his country tries to enhance its relations with Iran in the economic and commercial fields.

The ambassador said that Norway can cooperate with Iran on oil, natural gas, shipping, producing renewable energies, and tourism.

He added that a Norwegian company is currently involved in producing aquatic animals with a partner in the province.

Referring to the similarities between Hormuzan province and Norway in terms of possessing the mining, gas and oil reserves, he said that there are numerous fields for Norwegian investment in Iran.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish